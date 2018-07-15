Didier Deschamps, captain of France’s first World Cup champion in 1998, coached the second one Sunday and said the title might not have been won but for the disappointment of losing the European Championship two years ago in Paris.

France entered the Euro final unbeaten but couldn’t score against Portugal, losing 1-0 in extra time. It was a crushing defeat but one Deschamps said set the foundation for the World Cup victory.

“Two years ago, it was so, so painful,” he said. “Maybe if we’d been European Champion we wouldn’t be world champions today. I learned a lot through this final.”