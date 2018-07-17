The
At the French presidential palace, captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, brandishing the golden World Cup trophy, and coach Didier Deschamps, winner of the award as both a coach and player, were the first to greet President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on a red carpet in the courtyard.
"Eternal Happiness" was Monday's headline in sports daily L'Equipe.
Jorge Sampaoli is out as Argentina coach, two weeks after his team was beaten by France in the World Cup round of 16.
The Argentina soccer federation says it reached a “mutual agreement” to terminate his contract.
Sampaoli took over in May 2017 to revive Argentina's faltering World Cup qualifying campaign. The team did advance to play in Russia but failed to beat Iceland, then slumped to a 3-0 loss against eventual runner-up Croatia.
Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final.
The entry into the World Cup final in Russia brought the country of 4 million people to a standstill Sunday after officials and the media described the event as the biggest in Croatia's sports history.
“Croatia has fallen as a hero!' proclaimed the Index news portal. “Croatia's team has managed to unite the whole country!”
How else should one of the most wild, unpredictable and entertaining World Cups in recent memory end, but with one of the wildest, most unpredictable and entertaining finals in recent memory.
The great Pele has acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's remarkable tournament that culminated with the France forward becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. No guessing who is first.
Pele was 17 when he scored twice in Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final.
Mbappe, 19, scored France's fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow and was voted young player of the tournament.
To the French national motto liberté, égalité, fraternité you can probably go ahead and add diversité, at least as far as its soccer team is concerned.
