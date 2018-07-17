If one thing became obvious during the World Cup ’s month-long run in Russia, it’s that Qatar is going to need a bigger country.

More than 1 million visitors flooded Russia, packing Red Square, partying along Samara’s riverfront embankment and strolling the canals of historic St. Petersburg. But Russia is the largest country in the world. What happens when that many people show up four years from now in Qatar, which is smaller than Connecticut and has fewer people than Orange County?

"What we saw in Moscow, which has two stadiums, is that a city can be very quickly overwhelmed by big crowds," senior Qatari official Nasser Al Khater said. "The fact you're going to have the fans of 32 teams pretty much in a city, I think, is going to be electrifying."