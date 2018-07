It was a valuable stance Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic took with the UFC when the idea of Saturday’s super-fight of champions was proposed.

“I’ve always done and been exactly what the UFC needed me to be,” said Cormier, 39, the light heavyweight champion.

In a year of diminished pay-per-view fight cards — which continued with Saturday’s UFC 226 as featherweight champion Max Holloway withdrew from his co-main event due to concussion-like symptoms — Cormier stamped this event as his opportunity to cash in for a career of reliability.