A day after UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was pulled from the UFC 226 co-main event with concussion-like symptoms, the cause of his condition remained mystifying to his team and company officials.

“Obviously,” a blow to the head, “is a possibility, but the coaches saw nothing in training,” Holloway manager Brian Butler said of Holloway’s slurred speech, drowsiness and altered vision.

“They had some hard sparring, but at no point did anyone notice that Max got rocked … there was nothing obvious that happened.”