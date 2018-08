Henry Cejudo says he has learned from a disheartening title defeat two years ago and is prepared for another tough test against one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever.

But in his Saturday night rematch at Staples Center against the longest-reigning champion in UFC history, flyweight Demetrious Johnson, Cejudo returns to the neighborhood where he was born seeking to conquer the organization’s seemingly unbeatable No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

“You have to realize this guy has set the bar — not just for me, but for all the mixed martial artists,” top-ranked contender Cejudo (12-2) said.