They’re fighting for the same thing Saturday night, but it’s the disparate personalities of the UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, and his predecessor, Cody Garbrandt, that makes their UFC 227 main event interesting.

Orange County’s Dillashaw (16-3) recaptured his belt by knocking out Garbrandt (11-1) in the second round of their November meeting at Madison Square Garden and says their differences “absolutely” created the outcome.