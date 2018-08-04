Conor McGregor ’s two-year hiatus from the UFC will end Oct. 6 when the electric Irishman will meet unbeaten Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt, UFC President Dana White announced Friday.

McGregor, who once held two titles in the UFC, led a band of associates into Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April and vandalized a bus occupied by Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters.

The incident resulted in two felony charges against McGregor, who ultimately pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct count last month that kept him out of jail.