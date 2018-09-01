JT Daniels ended his first full practice as
But Tuesday, Daniels had to hang around. USC sports information director Tim Tessalone came over to him to share some quick wisdom, stuff they had already covered in a recent team meeting about handling media interviews. Be smart, Tessalone reminded him. Then came
To Daniels’ left, Amon-ra St. Brown, his roommate and high school teammate, was holding court on the first day first-year Trojans were made available to the media. When St. Brown finished, Daniels was escorted over to the spot against the fence where Helton delivers his post-practice talk because the TV demand was too much for an informal setting.
Amon-ra St. Brown was in his dorm room Sunday when he texted his roommate, JT Daniels, to ask if he had won the starting quarterback job. Daniels gave him the good news, and the high school teammates from Santa Ana Mater Dei connected on FaceTime for a quick chat.
The few fans who have gotten into their seats at the Coliseum are being treated to a live look-in at USC’s third opponent of the season, the Texas Longhorns, on the video boards.
The Trojans play at Texas Sept. 15 — a game that may be looking a little more manageable with the Longhorns trailing Maryland 24-22 in the third quarter.
Even if Texas ends up winning, struggling with a Maryland team that is playing without head coach DJ Durkin is a sign the Longhorns still aren’t back under head coach Tom Herman.