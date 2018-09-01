Amon-ra St. Brown was in his dorm room Sunday when he texted his roommate, JT Daniels, to ask if he had won the starting quarterback job. Daniels gave him the good news, and the high school teammates from Santa Ana Mater Dei connected on FaceTime for a quick chat.
“Let’s go get it,’ ” St. Brown said.
“Let’s go,’ ” Daniels agreed.
The few fans who have gotten into their seats at the Coliseum are being treated to a live look-in at USC’s third opponent of the season, the Texas Longhorns, on the video boards.
The Trojans play at Texas Sept. 15 — a game that may be looking a little more manageable with the Longhorns trailing Maryland 24-22 in the third quarter.
Even if Texas ends up winning, struggling with a Maryland team that is playing without head coach DJ Durkin is a sign the Longhorns still aren’t back under head coach Tom Herman.