The lobby of UCLA ’s Wasserman Football Center this week revealed a blend of old and new, past and present.

Along a bank of windows sat a passel of Pac-10 Conference championship trophies, none more recent than 1998. Plastered on a nearby wall were pictures of legends from what felt like a long-lost era. They included Gary Beban, the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner, more than a half-century ago, and pre-civil rights movement racial pioneers Jackie Robinson, Woody Strode and Kenny Washington .

Overlooking it all above a receptionist’s desk was a massive video board flashing a series of images. Along with the day’s schedule featuring time allotted for eating, training and recovery were inspirational sayings and words such as kaizen, the Japanese art of making continuous improvement through small, ongoing changes.