The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) will play host to the San Francisco 49ers (1-13) in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PST. Join Lindsey Thiry for live updates throughout the afternoon.
Coliseum field conditions for Rams vs. 49ers
|Lindsey Thiry
There was heavy rainfall in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, but the Coliseum grass appears to be in good playing condition.
Tarps were laid over the playing surface last night and were taken off this morning a few hours prior to warm-ups.
The sideline, however, is a soggy mess from runoff.