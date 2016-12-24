Rams blow 14-point lead and fall to the 49ers, 22-21

In a season of bad endings for the Rams, this one might have been the worst.

Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Rams gave up two touchdowns -- and a two-point conversion with 31 seconds left -- in a 22-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Rams lost for the 10th time in their last 11 games and fell to 4-11.

The 49ers improved to 2-13, their only victories coming against the Rams. They shut out the Rams, 28-0, in the season opener.

On Saturday, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick led his team to two clutch drives and also ran the ball in for the decisive two-point conversion.

The Rams led, 14-7, at halftime, and appeared to take control in the fourth quarter after cornerback E.J. Gaines forced running back Carlos Hyde to fumble after catching a pass. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox recovered the ball at the 25-yard line.

A pass interference penalty against the 49ers moved the ball to the nine, and Jared Goff fired a short touchdown pass to rookie tight end Tyler Higbee for a 21-7 lead.

But Kaepernick’s 13-yard scramble for a touchdown pulled the 49ers to within a touchdown with about five minutes left.

The Rams then went three and out, and the 49ers took over at their 27.

Kaepernick masterfully drove his team down the field, connecting with receiver Rod Streater for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left to pull the 49ers to within 21-20. Kaepernick then scrambled and dove into the end zone for the winning points.

The Rams’ hopes for a possible game-winning field goal ended when Rashard Robinson intercepted Goff’s pass.

Kaepernick completed 28 of 38 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Goff completed 11 of 24 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown in 23 carries.

The Rams overcame an early deficit to lead, 14-7, at halftime.

The 49ers went ahead early after cornerback Tramaine Brock intercepted a Goff pass on the Rams’ first possession.

The turnover set up Kaepernick’s19-yard touchdown pass to Hyde.

On the Rams’ next possession, they drove to the 49ers’ 30-yard line and faced fourth down. Interim coach John Fassel went for it, and Goff completed a 24-yard pass to tight end Lance Kendricks. Two plays later, Gurley ran for a on-yard touchdown to tie the score.

The Rams kept the momentum when safety Cody Davis intercepted a Kaepernick pass and returned it 29 yards to the 30.

The Rams wasted no time capitalizing. Goff handed off to Austin on a fly sweep from right to left, and Austin kept his feet inbounds along the left sideline and got inside the pylon for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.