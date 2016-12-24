Join Lindsey Thiry for live updates throughout the game.
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- 49ers RB Carlos Hyde scores on a 17-yard catch and run ( 49ers 7, Rams 0 )
- Rams RB Todd Gurley scores on a one-yard run ( Rams 7, 49ers 7 )
- Rams WR Tavon Austin scores on a 30-yard run ( Rams 14, 49ers 7 )
Fourth quarter:
- Rams TE Tyler Higbee catches a two-yard pass for a touchdown ( Rams 21, 49ers 7 )
- 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick scrambles 13 yards for a touchdown ( Rams 21, 49ers 14 )
- 49ers WR Rod Streater scores on a 10-yard pass from Colin Kaepernick, who runs in the two-point conversion (49ers 22, Rams 21)
Rams collapse and fall to 49ers, 22-21
|Lindsey Thiry
Rashard Robinson intercepted a pass by Jared Goff, then the 49ers took a knee before punting and defeating the Rams, 22-21.
It was a complete implosion for the Rams, who held a 21-7 lead until the final 5:06 of the game.
The Rams fall to 4-11 and the 49ers improve to 2-13. Their two victories are against the Rams.
Pharoh Cooper returned the ensuing kickoff 24 yards after the late 49ers score to give the Rams good field position to try to get into field-goal range.
But Goff's first-down pass fell incomplete and his second-down pass was intercepted.