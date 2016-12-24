Rams collapse and fall to 49ers, 22-21

Rashard Robinson intercepted a pass by Jared Goff, then the 49ers took a knee before punting and defeating the Rams, 22-21.

It was a complete implosion for the Rams, who held a 21-7 lead until the final 5:06 of the game.

The Rams fall to 4-11 and the 49ers improve to 2-13. Their two victories are against the Rams.

Pharoh Cooper returned the ensuing kickoff 24 yards after the late 49ers score to give the Rams good field position to try to get into field-goal range.

But Goff's first-down pass fell incomplete and his second-down pass was intercepted.