The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) will play host to the San Francisco 49ers (1-13) in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. PST. Join Lindsey Thiry for live updates throughout the afternoon.
Rams wearing throwback jerseys
|Lindsey Thiry
The most asked question every week is, "When are the Rams wearing their throwback uniforms?"
Happy Holidays, my friends, because you get your gift today.
The Rams are wearing their blue and yellow uniforms and the end zones also are painted blue and yellow.
Throwback uniforms, per NFL rules, can be worn twice a season. The Rams also wore their throwbacks in their regular-season Coliseum debut against the Seattle Seahawks.