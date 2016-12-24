Rams wearing throwback jerseys

The most asked question every week is, "When are the Rams wearing their throwback uniforms?"

Happy Holidays, my friends, because you get your gift today.

The Rams are wearing their blue and yellow uniforms and the end zones also are painted blue and yellow.

Throwback uniforms, per NFL rules, can be worn twice a season. The Rams also wore their throwbacks in their regular-season Coliseum debut against the Seattle Seahawks.