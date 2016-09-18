RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
Rams and Seahawks remain tied, 3-3, in second quarter

Rams safety T.J. McDonald swatted Russell Wilson's third-down pass attempt, and the Seahawks punted.

Penalties have continued to hurt the Rams. They were on the verge of forcing a three-and-out before Troy Hill was called for pass interference, which allowed the drive to continue for another seven plays. 

Wilson is 10 of 15 for 97 yards. The Seahawks are two for six on third down. 

 

