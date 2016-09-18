RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
Sept. 18, 2016, 2:40 p.m.

Rams lead Seahawks, 6-3, at halftime

Rams lead Seahawks, 6-3, at halftime

The Rams lead the Seahawks, 6-3, at halfitme. 

Robert Quinn sacked Russell Wilson and forced a fumble; Trumaine Johnson recovered as the clock wound down.

The Seahawks were attempting to gain field position to kick a field goal.

 

Latest updates

