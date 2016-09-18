Rams punt for a fifth time, remain ahead of Seahawks, 9-3

Like several Rams drives before, another series started off promising before faltering far short of field goal territory.

Case Keenum attempted a deep pass to Lance Kendricks, but it was ruled incomplete. The Rams challenged the call, but the call stood.

Next play, Kam Chancellor was called for pass interference trying to cover Lance Kendricks, which moved the Rams up 24 yards.

Todd Gurley rushed for 11 yards and then the drive stalled.

Keenum was sacked by Michael Bennett on first down, then Frank Clark sacked him on third down.

Johnny Hekker punted for a fifth time.