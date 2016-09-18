RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
Sports
Sports

The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
3:41 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 3:41 p.m.

Rams punt for a fifth time, remain ahead of Seahawks, 9-3

Rams punt for a fifth time, remain ahead of Seahawks, 9-3

Like several Rams drives before, another series started off promising before faltering far short of field goal territory.

Case Keenum attempted a deep pass to Lance Kendricks, but it was ruled incomplete. The Rams challenged the call, but the call stood. 

Next play, Kam Chancellor was called for pass interference trying to cover Lance Kendricks, which moved the Rams up 24 yards.

Todd Gurley rushed for 11 yards and then the drive stalled.

Keenum was sacked by Michael Bennett on first down, then Frank Clark sacked him on third down.

Johnny Hekker punted for a fifth time.

 

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°