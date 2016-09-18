RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
Sports
Sports

The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
3:20 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 3:20 p.m.

Slideshow: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum

Slideshow: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum

Fans celebrate during the Rams' first home opener in L.A. since 1994 on Sunday at the Coliseum. Click the image for more photos. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Fans celebrate during the Rams' first home opener in L.A. since 1994 on Sunday at the Coliseum. Click the image for more photos. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°