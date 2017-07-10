The All-Star Home Run Derby begins at 5 p.m. PDT Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. Sluggers in the contest include the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, defending champion and hometown favorite Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees youngster Aaron Judge and the Twins slugger Miguel Sano. Join us here for live updates throughout the contest.
Can the Dodgers rookie provide some drama?
|Dan Loumena
Will find out in about an hour or so if Cody Bellinger has what it takes to make an impact at the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami. First, here's a look at his sweet swing.
Sluggers do study each others' swings
|Dan Loumena
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 home runs, admits he studied the swing of defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger latest slugger to bring his father to Home Run Derby
|Mike DiGiovanna
Clay and Cody Bellinger will be the fourth father-son tandem to compete in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby when the former big league utility player pitches to the Dodgers rookie phenom Monday night at Miami’s Marlins Park.
Cody Bellinger, 21, did not accept an invitation to the annual event, which is part of the All-Star game festivities, until he was sure that Clay, a firefighter in Gilbert, Ariz., could get off work.
His shifts covered, Clay Bellinger, who played parts of four seasons with the New York Yankees (1999-2001) and Angels (2002), will look to groove as many pitches as he can to his son, the left-handed-hitting slugger who was called up in late April and leads the Dodgers with 25 homers and 58 RBIs.
The competition will be stiff. If Bellinger can beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon in the first round, he would probably square off in the second round against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads all of baseball with 30 homers and hit a major league-long 496-foot homer in June.
Defending champion and hometown favorite Giancarlo Stanton, who is tied with Cincinnati’s Joey Votto for the National League lead in homers with 26 and hit a 462-foot shot in May, and Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano are in the opposite bracket.
Robinson Cano’s father, Jose, pitched to his son in the Home Run Derby four times, winning the event in 2011 and participating in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Bryce Harper’s father, Ron, pitched to the Washington Nationals slugger in 2013. Bryce advanced to the finals, where he lost to Yoenis Cespedes. Kris Bryant’s father, Mike, pitched to the Chicago Cubs third baseman in 2015. Bryant was eliminated by Albert Pujols in the first round.
What time is the All-Star Home Run Derby 2017?
|Dan Loumena
The 2017 Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. PDT, at Marlins Park in Miami. Live coverage will be broadcast on ESPN.
The head-to-head, round-by-round competition will feature four sluggers from each of the American League and National League.
Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, an outfielder for the hometown Marlins, is seeded first and will face Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the first round. The winner of that matchup will square off against the winner of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.
In the other half of the bracket, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is seeded second and will take on Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the first round. The winner will face the winner between Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.