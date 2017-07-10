The Dodgers have been well-represented in the Home Run Derby this decade, but Joc Pederson is the only Los Angeles player to make it out of the first round, losing to hometown favorite Todd Frazier in the 2015 derby finals in Cincinnati.

Corey Seager clubbed 16 homers in the first round of the 2016 derby in San Diego but lost to Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo. Yasiel Puig was shut out in the 2014 derby in Minnesota’s Target Field, failing to hit one home run and apologizing to fans afterward.

Matt Kemp participated in the 2012 derby in Kansas City and the 2011 derby in Arizona. Both experiences were forgettable for the former Dodgers outfielder—he hit two home runs in 2011 and one in 2012 and was eliminated in the first round both years.

Cody Bellinger, the 21-year-old rookie who leads the team with 25 homers and 58 RBIs in just 70 games since being called up from triple-A in late April, is next up for the Dodgers. He will take on Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon in the first round of the tonight in Miami.