Cody Bellinger uses bonus time to defeat Charlie Blackmon, 15-14

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger hit a pair of buzzer-beating homers, one that traveled 446 feet in the final 10 seconds of regulation and another with five seconds left in the 30-second bonus round, to beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, 15-14, in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

The left-handed-hitting Blackmon, the Rockies leadoff hitter and center fielder, had a solid round, lining most of his homers to right field, but did not hit any homers that traveled 440 feet or more, so he was not awarded the 30-second bonus round.

The left-handed-hitting Bellinger, with his father, Clay, pitching to him, hit 13 homers in the four-minute regulation round, but his last one traveled 446 feet, giving the 21-year-old rookie 30 more seconds to tie or beat Blackmon.

Bellinger hit the first and last pitches he saw in the bonus round for homers to become the third player to win a first-round matchup by one homer.