Miguel Sano powers his way past Mike Moustakas in first round of Home Run Derby

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano showed prodigious power in the first round of the Home Run Derby, hitting three of his 11 homers 468 feet or more to edge out Mike Moustakas, 11-10, in the first round. Three times, Sano hit the windows that form the wall beyond the left-field wall in Marlins Park.

Moustakas, the Kansas City Royals first baseman, hit 10 homers in the first 4 1/2 minutes of his round, most of them line drives into the right-field seats, but he failed to homer on his five swings in the final 30 seconds and was eliminated.