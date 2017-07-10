The All-Star Home Run Derby begins at 5 p.m. PDT Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. Sluggers in the contest include the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, defending champion and hometown favorite Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees youngster Aaron Judge and the Twins slugger Miguel Sano. Join us here for live updates throughout the contest.
Sluggers do study each others' swing
|Dan Loumena
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 home runs, admits he studied the swing of defending Home Run Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins.