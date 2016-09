That slider to Marcel Ozuna was Kershaw’s last pitch of the evening. Manager Dave Roberts approached him in the dugout in between innings and talked to him. Kershaw did not come back out for the fourth.

Kershaw threw 66 pitches in three innings, in an outing that doubled basically as a rehabilitation start. He struck out five and gave up two runs on five hits. He walked none.

He has 150 strikeouts this season, and nine walks.His earned-run average for the season ticked up from 1.79 to 1.89. He started the game with a record of 11-2.

We'll see if he takes his third loss or the Dodgers can mount a rally against Jose Fernandez.

There will be one more update at the end of the game.