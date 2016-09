Clayton Kershaw received a rude welcoming in his first inning back. He gave up a solo homer to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto on his sixth pitch of the game. Kershaw hung a 2-1 slider, and Realmuto bashed it over the left-field fence.

Otherwise, Kershaw looked fine. His fastball velocity held around 93 mph. He picked up three groundouts and finished the inning in 14 pitches. He showed little interest in fielding a grounder tapped back toward him by third baseman Martin Prado. Kershaw let catcher Yasmani Grandal handle that one.