Rams players prepare to take the field before their 2016 home opener against the Seahawks at the Coliseum.

Today's schedule



Arizona at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Cardinals: The Cardinals have won seven straight meetings with the Lions. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald led the league with 107 catches last year, his 13th season.

Lions: Former Rams left tackle Greg Robinson is getting a second chance with the Lions after a shoulder injury knocked out starter Taylor Decker.



Atlanta at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Falcons: Devonta Freeman is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Julio Jones has had more than 1,400 yards receiving in three consecutive years.

Bears: The Bears are 9-23 in two seasons under coach John Fox. Mike Glennon gets the start at quarterback with rookie Mitchell Trubisky as the backup.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Ravens: Quarterback Joe Flacco missed the preseason with a back injury. He’s 8-9 against the Bengals with 16 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.

Bengals: The Bengals open at home for the first time since 2009, but will be without corner Adam Jones and linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who are suspended.



New York Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Jets: Two of the Jets’ five wins last season came against the Bills. Josh McCown gets the start at quarterback after spending the last two years in Cleveland.

Bills: The Bills’ active roster features just 22 players who appeared in at least one Buffalo game last season. QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has been cleared to play.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger has 49 games with 300 or more passing yards in the regular season. Only eight quarterbacks have reached 50 games.

Browns: Rookie DeShone Kizer will be the 27th quarterback to start for Browns since 1999. Top overall pick, end Myles Garrett, is out with a high ankle sprain.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jaguars: Blake Bortles is one of only three Jaguars quarterbacks to pass for more than 3,500 yards in two seasons, but he nearly lost his job to Chad Henne.

Texans: Defensive end J.J. Watt, who is making his return after missing 13 games last season, has raised more than $30 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Oakland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Raiders: Derek Carr has averaged 289.5 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception in two games against the Titans, both victories.

Titans: Running back DeMarco Murray led the AFC with 1,287 yards rushing last year. He leads the NFL with 37 rushing scores since 2013.

Philadelphia at Washington, 10 a.m.

Eagles: New receiver Alshon Jeffery had 821 yards receiving with the Bears last season, more than any Eagles receiver did, and he did it in only 12 games.

Redskins: Redskins receiver Josh Doctson is expected to start after missing most of last season with Achilles tendon injuries.

Seattle at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Seahawks: Eddie Lacy will make his Seahawks debut against his former team, the Packers, for which he recorded 1,000 yards rushing in two of four seasons.

Packers: Tight end Martellus Bennett, who won the Super Bowl with the Patriots, will make his Packers debut versus his brother, Seahawks end Michael Bennett.

Indianapolis at RAMS, 1:05 p.m.

Colts: With Andrew Luck (shoulder) out for at least Week 1, the Colts acquired Patriots third-string QB Jacoby Brissett to back up Scott Tolzien.

RAMS: Receiver Tavon Austin had 314 all- purpose yards against the Colts in their last meeting in November 2013, a 38-8 victory for the St. Louis Rams.

Carolina at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Panthers: Julius Peppers is back with the Panthers, where he’s the career sacks leader (81), despite spending the last seven seasons with the Bears and Packers.

49ers: Free safety Jimmy Ward is doubtful for the opener, meaning Jaquiski Tartt or rookies Adrian Colbert or Lorenzo Jerome could start.



New York Giants at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Giants: The Giants beat the Cowboys in their opener last season, then ended Dallas’ team-record 11-game winning streak later in the year.

Cowboys: Linebacker Jaylon Smith is expected to get his first NFL snaps after missing his rookie season because of a knee injury he suffered in his final college game.

Monday's schedule

New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

CHARGERS at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's result

Kansas City 42, New England 27

*Tampa Bay at Miami, postponed to Week 11