The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Rams' Aaron Donald ends holdout and reports on eve of opener, though without a new contract
I’ll probably just wake up every hour, tossing and turning, excited about the game.
A restful night’s sleep on the eve of his first game as an NFL coach is not part of Sean McVay’s game plan.
“I’ll probably just wake up every hour, tossing and turning, excited about the game,” McVay said.
McVay no doubt rested a bit easier Saturday after star defensive lineman Aaron Donald ended his holdout because of a contract dispute and reported to the team, though without a new deal.
Donald won’t play in Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum, but at least he’ll be in the building. And that’s a victory of sorts for the Rams and McVay.
After months of fielding questions about Donald’s status, McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips next week can finally begin to see how the three-time Pro Bowl player fits in Phillips’ 3-4 scheme.
Donald, 26, was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has accrued 28 sacks and is regarded as one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players.
Donald has two years remaining on a rookie contract that will pay him $1.8 million this season and about $6.9 million in 2018. By arriving before the opener, he ensured that he would earn a weekly game check of nearly $106,000.
Rams vs. Colts: How they match up
RAMS (2016: 4-12) VS. INDIANAPOLIS (2016: 8-8)
When Rams have the ball
Coach Sean McVay is the play caller for an offense that should have all of its players available, including receiver Tavon Austin. Second-year quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, had an up-and-down preseason, playing efficiently against the Oakland Raiders but committing two turnovers on consecutive possessions against the Chargers. This will be his first start in a season opener. Receivers Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Austin, along with tight end Gerald Everett, give Goff a diverse group of targets. Goff should be more secure with Andrew Whitworth anchoring the line at left tackle, and running back Todd Gurley appears poised to return to the form that made him the 2015 NFL offensive rookie of the year. Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is not playing because of a groin injury. That means the defense will include 11 new starters, including defensive linemen Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods and linebackers John Simon and Jabaal Sheard. Rookie cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston and rookie safety Malik Hooker could play significant snaps.
When Colts have the ball
Star quarterback Andrew Luck will not play because he’s recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Scott Tolzien will start in his place. Tolzien has started three games and passed for two touchdowns, with seven interceptions, during a six-year NFL career that also has included stints with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. Tolzien will operate behind a line that lost center Ryan Kelly because of a foot injury. Receiver T.Y. Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 yards receiving in 2016, but Rams cornerbacks are not going to be under as much duress with Tolzien under center. Running back Frank Gore, a 13th-year pro, rushed for 1,025 yards and four touchdowns last season. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has installed a 3-4 scheme, but the Rams will be without lineman Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout Saturday but will not play Sunday. Ethan Westbrooks and Tanzel Smart will play in a rotation in that spot. Robert Quinn is listed as a linebacker but he remains an edge rusher playing opposite Connor Barwin. Veteran cornerback Trumaine Johnson anchors a secondary that includes cornerback Kayvon Webster and safeties Maurice Alexander and Lamarcus Joyner, a converted cornerback.
When they kick
Three-time Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker was arguably the Rams’ most valuable player last season. McVay would welcome Hekker repeating his 47.8 yards-per-kick average, but he is no doubt aiming to make sure that Hekker is far less busy this season. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is coming off a 2016 season in which he made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts. Pharoh Cooper returns kickoffs, Tavon Austin punts. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, in his 22nd NFL season, has 530 field goals. He made 27 of 31 last season. Quan Bray returns kickoffs and punts.
Gary Klein’s prediction
Luck’s absence should provide the Rams with a huge advantage in McVay’s first game. It will also offset the effect of Donald’s absence. Zuerlein could have a busy day. Rams 23, Colts 10
NFL Week 1: Schedule and results
Today's schedule
Arizona at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Cardinals: The Cardinals have won seven straight meetings with the Lions. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald led the league with 107 catches last year, his 13th season.
Lions: Former Rams left tackle Greg Robinson is getting a second chance with the Lions after a shoulder injury knocked out starter Taylor Decker.
Atlanta at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Falcons: Devonta Freeman is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Julio Jones has had more than 1,400 yards receiving in three consecutive years.
Bears: The Bears are 9-23 in two seasons under coach John Fox. Mike Glennon gets the start at quarterback with rookie Mitchell Trubisky as the backup.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Ravens: Quarterback Joe Flacco missed the preseason with a back injury. He’s 8-9 against the Bengals with 16 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.
Bengals: The Bengals open at home for the first time since 2009, but will be without corner Adam Jones and linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who are suspended.
New York Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Jets: Two of the Jets’ five wins last season came against the Bills. Josh McCown gets the start at quarterback after spending the last two years in Cleveland.
Bills: The Bills’ active roster features just 22 players who appeared in at least one Buffalo game last season. QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has been cleared to play.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger has 49 games with 300 or more passing yards in the regular season. Only eight quarterbacks have reached 50 games.
Browns: Rookie DeShone Kizer will be the 27th quarterback to start for Browns since 1999. Top overall pick, end Myles Garrett, is out with a high ankle sprain.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jaguars: Blake Bortles is one of only three Jaguars quarterbacks to pass for more than 3,500 yards in two seasons, but he nearly lost his job to Chad Henne.
Texans: Defensive end J.J. Watt, who is making his return after missing 13 games last season, has raised more than $30 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Oakland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Raiders: Derek Carr has averaged 289.5 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception in two games against the Titans, both victories.
Titans: Running back DeMarco Murray led the AFC with 1,287 yards rushing last year. He leads the NFL with 37 rushing scores since 2013.
Philadelphia at Washington, 10 a.m.
Eagles: New receiver Alshon Jeffery had 821 yards receiving with the Bears last season, more than any Eagles receiver did, and he did it in only 12 games.
Redskins: Redskins receiver Josh Doctson is expected to start after missing most of last season with Achilles tendon injuries.
Seattle at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Seahawks: Eddie Lacy will make his Seahawks debut against his former team, the Packers, for which he recorded 1,000 yards rushing in two of four seasons.
Packers: Tight end Martellus Bennett, who won the Super Bowl with the Patriots, will make his Packers debut versus his brother, Seahawks end Michael Bennett.
Indianapolis at RAMS, 1:05 p.m.
Colts: With Andrew Luck (shoulder) out for at least Week 1, the Colts acquired Patriots third-string QB Jacoby Brissett to back up Scott Tolzien.
RAMS: Receiver Tavon Austin had 314 all- purpose yards against the Colts in their last meeting in November 2013, a 38-8 victory for the St. Louis Rams.
Carolina at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Panthers: Julius Peppers is back with the Panthers, where he’s the career sacks leader (81), despite spending the last seven seasons with the Bears and Packers.
49ers: Free safety Jimmy Ward is doubtful for the opener, meaning Jaquiski Tartt or rookies Adrian Colbert or Lorenzo Jerome could start.
New York Giants at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Giants: The Giants beat the Cowboys in their opener last season, then ended Dallas’ team-record 11-game winning streak later in the year.
Cowboys: Linebacker Jaylon Smith is expected to get his first NFL snaps after missing his rookie season because of a knee injury he suffered in his final college game.
Monday's schedule
New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
CHARGERS at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday's result
Kansas City 42, New England 27
*Tampa Bay at Miami, postponed to Week 11