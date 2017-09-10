More punters with issues: Lions punter drops ball in end zone

The Cleveland Browns aren't the only ones dealing with special teams issues.

Lions punter Kasey Redfern had the unenviable task of attempting a punt out of his own end zone against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of a game in Detroit.

Forced to stand at the very back of the end zone, Redfern dropped the snap as the Cardinals defenders came flying in.

He picked up the ball and maybe had a chance to get the kick off, but instead opted to go for the carry out of the end zone to avoid a safety or a touchdown.

Redfern, playing in his first regular season game, was an undrafted punter out of Wofford and has spent time on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Browns.

Ultimately, his mistake only cost the Lions a field goal.