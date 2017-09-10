Timelapse: Watch the Coliseum transform from USC's home field to the Rams'

USC defeated Stanford 42-24 last night at the Coliseum, with the game ending about 9 p.m.

Here you can see the initial transformation from the Trojans' home field to the Rams' in this timelapse taken by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

The Rams will take the same field for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts just over 16 hours after the Trojans and Cardinal had cleared the field.

Last year, when the Coliseum made a similar turnover from a USC home game to a Rams home game some 200 employees worked overnight to ready the field, clear the stands and parking of lots of trash in time for a 1 p.m. game.

Like last year, you can probably expect to see some of the same Pac-12 logos and hash marks visible when the Rams take field today.