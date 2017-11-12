Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
Chargers 17, Jaguars 14: Novak makes a 50-yarder to retake lead
|Dan Woike
The Chargers moved in front of the Jaguars, 17-14, on Nick Novak’s 50-yard field goal.
The Chargers were moving the ball down the field until a holding penalty slowed them down, but another key completion to Austin Ekeler put them back in field-goal range with 10:35 left in the game.