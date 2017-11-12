Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Keep it here for updates from both games.

CHARGERS

Chargers 17, Jaguars 17: Mistakes allow Jacksonville to tie game with a field goal

Dan Woike

Josh Lambo’s 34-yard field goal tied the game with seconds remaining after a bizarre final two minutes that featured two Jacksonville interceptions, one Charger fumble and a shanked punt.

At the end of regulation, the game is tied 17-17 and headed to overtime.

