Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
Chargers 17, Jaguars 17: Mistakes allow Jacksonville to tie game with a field goal
|Dan Woike
Josh Lambo’s 34-yard field goal tied the game with seconds remaining after a bizarre final two minutes that featured two Jacksonville interceptions, one Charger fumble and a shanked punt.
At the end of regulation, the game is tied 17-17 and headed to overtime.