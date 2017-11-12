Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
The Rams (6-2) and Houston Texans (3-5) are locked in at the Coliseum. The Chargers (3-6) lost earlier today in overtime to the Jaguars (6-3) on a field goal by former kicker Josh Lambo.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
Hey, the CFL is fun too! Check out this TD celebration
|Matt Wilhalme
The NFL isn't the only league embracing touchdown celebrations. Check this one out from the CFL on Sunday.
In the Eastern semifinals between Saskatchewan and Ottawa, the Redblacks busted out this gem.
The Roughriders defeated the Redblacks 31-20.
Saskatchewan will play the Toronto Argonauts next week in the Eastern Final.
The Grey Cup championship is set for Nov. 26.