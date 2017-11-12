Josh Lambo sticks it to Chargers with OT game-winner for Jaguars

Josh Lambo, the kicker the Chargers cut in the preseason, hit a game-winning field goal from 31 to cap a monumental Chargers collapse in a 20-17 overtime Jaguars win in Jacksonville.

The kick came after the Chargers intercepted two Blake Bortles passes in the final two minutes of regulation with a lead and couldn’t put the game away.

Austin Ekeler fumbled and the offense sputtered in the clutch, allowing Lambo to send the game to overtime in the final seconds of regulation.

The Chargers’ offense got a huge boost from Ekeler, who scored a pair of receiving touchdowns. Both plays were short passes that he extended with his legs, including one in which he somehow managed to stay in bounds with just blades of grass between his shoe and the sideline.

The 28- and 22-yard scores were all the Chargers could muster against the Jaguars’ stellar defense, which pressured Philip Rivers, but didn’t sack him.

The two scores came after Jacksonville got on the board, thanks to a fake punt in the first quarter. Instead of kicking the ball, the Jaguars snapped it to running back Corey Grant, who ran through a tackle at the line of scrimmage before breaking free on a 55-yard score.

The Chargers did block Lambo’s extra point attempt to somewhat limit the damage.

Still, it didn’t matter with the way the Chargers played in the clutch, with Rivers being intercepted in overtime to set up the game-winning kick.