COMPANY TOWN
Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner face new allegations of sexual misconduct
Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.

Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Chargers 24, Bills 7: Allen picks up his second touchdown of the day

Dan Woike

Another Bills pass, another Nathan Peterman interception. Casey Hayward picked the Bills rookie, setting up a very short field for Philip Rivers and the offense.

After some tough running from Melvin Gordon, Rivers found Keenan Allen on a quick screen for their second touchdown connection of the day.

The Chargers lead 24-7 with 10:32 left in the half.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°