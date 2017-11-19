Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.
Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.
Chargers 24, Bills 7: Allen picks up his second touchdown of the day
|Dan Woike
Another Bills pass, another Nathan Peterman interception. Casey Hayward picked the Bills rookie, setting up a very short field for Philip Rivers and the offense.
After some tough running from Melvin Gordon, Rivers found Keenan Allen on a quick screen for their second touchdown connection of the day.
The Chargers lead 24-7 with 10:32 left in the half.