Today, the Rams (7-2) are in Minnesota to face the Vikings (7-2) at 10 a.m. while the Chargers (3-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at 1:05 p.m.
Giants' Eli Apple a healthy scratch after his mother's brain surgery this week
The Giants will be without one of their best young cornerbacks Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eli Apple was announced as a healthy scratch following his mother Annie Apple’s brain surgery on Thursday.
Apple leads the Giants secondary with eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and 40 total tackles.
His mother tweeted a photo of the promising young corner early Sunday morning:
Apple was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, out of Ohio State. He had 49 total tackles with one interception, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 14 games as a rookie.