Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How they match up
|Dan Woike
CHARGERS (3-6) VS. BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)
When Chargers have the ball
The big question all week has centered on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who was officially cleared to play late Friday afternoon after being in the league’s concussion protocol since Monday. The team’s offense already had been sputtering with Rivers’ playing, and a switch to backup Kellen Clemens probably would not have been the adrenaline shot this group needs. The best chance for this offense to find a rhythm is with Rivers — who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the starter in 2006. Keeping him on the field is a big boost. He’s the player most equipped to get the ball into the hands of the offense’s best players — including tight end Hunter Henry, whom the offense has unforgivably forgotten. Rivers will face a turnover-forcing Bills defense with a terrific secondary. Protecting the football will be a key. In the Bills’ five victories, they’ve forced 14 turnovers. In their four losses, they’ve forced four.
When Bills have the ball
Preparing for a quarterback such as Tyrod Taylor, a talented runner, requires a defense to somehow simultaneously apply pressure and remain disciplined to keep him from making … wait, he’s out? The Bills, who at 5-4 are very much in the thick of the playoff race, made a switch at the most important position this week, benching Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman. His first NFL start begins lining up across from two of the NFL’s top edge defenders in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, who will be able to focus more on getting into the backfield than on stopping broken-play scrambles. Peterman throws an excellent deep ball and has well-regarded accuracy, which should test the Chargers' secondary. New acquisition wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, could be a problem on the outside. If he gets going, expect shifty running back LeSean McCoy to slip out and around tackles.
When they kick
The Chargers had a lot go wrong at the end of last weekend’s debacle in Jacksonville, but punter Drew Kaser hitting three bad punts in a row turned out to be costly. The team’s inability to even attempt long field goals also has been costly, especially as they scrape for points. The Bills don’t have that problem thanks to Steven Hauschka, who has hit all five of his attempts from 50 yards or more this season. The Chargers’ kick-return unit has been a mess all season, and they still haven’t settled on a returner. If they’re looking for a big play, maybe Travis Benjamin can get loose on a punt return.
Dan Woike’s prediction
If the Chargers are going to have any hope of a postseason run — a run they’ve certainly not earned to this point — they need to win Sunday. They get some help with the Bills’ quarterback change — how well do untested rookies perform in their first start in the middle of an NFL season? — which should allow the defense to play more aggressively. This is an AFC West team running out of chances to salvage its first season in a new city. And, in this space on a weekly basis, there’s been a lack of belief in the Chargers’ ability to make the most of their chances. But something feels a little bit different this week. A strange benefit to being on the wrong end of crazy losses so regularly has been this team’s ability to bounce back. And against better judgment, I think it happens again Sunday.
CHARGERS 24, BILLS 17
Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How they match up
|Gary Klein
RAMS (7-2) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-2)
When Rams have the ball
For the first half of last week’s victory over the Houston Texans, the Rams looked like anything but the NFL’s highest-scoring team. But they erupted for 21 third-quarter points and maintained their 32.9 points-per-game average. Quarterback Jared Goff has passed for seven touchdowns with no interceptions in the last two games. He is completing 61% of his passes, and he has demonstrated the ability to connect with receivers on deep routes. Goff was sacked three times against the Texans. Running back Todd Gurley is averaging 83.8 yards rushing and 45.1 yards receiving per game. The NFL has timed him at more than 20 mph in each of the last two games. Receiver Robert Woods totaled a career-best 171 yards receiving against the Texans in his second consecutive two-touchdown performance. Sammy Watkins also has scored touchdowns in consecutive games. The Vikings are ranked fifth in the NFL in total defense, giving up 294.6 yards a game. They also are fifth in scoring defense (18.3 points per game). Former UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith are the leading tacklers. Former USC lineman Everson Griffen has 10 sacks. Griffen did not play last week against Washington but is expected to play Sunday.
When Vikings have the ball
Former Rams quarterback Case Keenum signed with the Vikings as a free agent to serve as a backup, but has stepped in for injured Sam Bradford and orchestrated five consecutive victories. Teddy Bridgewater has returned from the injury that sidelined him in 2016, but coach Mike Zimmer is sticking with Keenum, who is completing 65% of his passes, 11 for touchdowns, with five interceptions. Last week against the Washington Redskins, Keenum passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. He has benefited from an offensive line that has given up only 10 sacks. Receiver Adam Thielen has a team-best 56 catches, two for touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs has 31 receptions, five for touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has 37 catches. With rookie running back Dalvin Cook sidelined because of a season-ending knee injury, Jerrick McKinnon has rushed for a team-best three touchdowns, and Latavius Murray has two. The Rams lead the NFL with 19 takeaways, including 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Linebacker Mark Barron leads the Rams in tackles and has a team-best three interceptions, including one against the Texans. Linebacker Robert Quinn is expected to return this week after sitting out against the Texans because of illness.
When they kick
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein remains on pace to break the NFL’s season scoring record. Zuerlein has made 28 of 29 field goals and has scored 114 points. The NFL record is 186, set by Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. Zuerlein kicked four field goals against the Texans and was the NFL special teams player of the week for the second time this season. Punter Johnny Hekker is averaging 47.7 yards per kick. Former UCLA kicker Kai Forbath has made 19 of 20 field goals for the Vikings. Ryan Quigley averages 41.1 yards per punt.
Gary Klein’s prediction
The Rams are 5-0 away from the Coliseum, so they will not be intimidated by what is expected to be a loud crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rams defensive players know Keenum, who is no doubt motivated and might press to show that the Rams made a mistake letting him go.
RAMS 30, VIKINGS 23
AFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Baltimore Ravens: Alex Collins (5.6) is second in average yards per carry behind New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (6.5). Baltimore leads the NFL with 13 interceptions.
Buffalo Bills: LeSean McCoy is the Bills’ top rusher (595 yards) and receiver (41 catches). The Bills are in playoff position despite a passing offense that’s ranked 30th.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie running back Joe Mixon is one of three rookies (Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara) with 300-plus rushing yards and 200-plus receiving yards.
CHARGERS: L.A. is tied with the Steelers and Panthers for the second-most sacks (29), with Melvin Ingram (8 1/2) and Joey Bosa (9 1/2) leading the rush.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Corey Coleman returns after missing seven games with a broken right hand. He had six catches for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders had nine catches for 117 yards and two TDs the last time he faced the Bengals. That day, linebacker Shane Ray had three sacks.
Houston Texans: Quarterback Tom Savage had four turnovers last week and has seven in three starts this season. Receiver Will Fuller is expected to be out with a rib injury.
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts need to win five of their last six games to avoid their first losing season under coach Chuck Pagano, who took over in 2012.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Browns safety Tashaun Gipson has predicted his Jaguars defense will shut out Cleveland, which still could finish 0-16 this season.
Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith leads the NFL with a quarterback rating of 113.9. He also has 2,444 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and just one intercepted pass.
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins play the Buccaneers on Sunday in a makeup game from Week 1, which became both teams’ off week because of Hurricane Irma.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady needs one touchdown pass to join Warren Moon and Brett Favre as the only players in their 40s with at least 20 TD passes in a season.
N.Y. Jets: Second-year receiver Robby Anderson leads the Jets with five touchdown receptions and has had a touchdown catch in four straight games.
Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr has three straight 300-yard games. The only Raider with a longer streak was Rich Gannon with six in 2002, the year he was named most valuable player.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s four touchdown throws in a 40-17 victory over the Titans on Thursday are his most this season.
Tennessee Titans: Marcus Mariota had one touchdown pass to four interceptions in the loss to the Steelers. He has eight TDs to 10 interceptions this year.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona Cardinals: Signed Matt Barkley to back up Blaine Gabbert. He will start in place of Drew Stanton (knee), who had replaced Carson Palmer (broken arm).
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan has thrown a touchdown pass in 27 consecutive games. Tight end Austin Hooper is second on the Falcons in receiving yardage (380).
Carolina Panthers: Tight end Greg Olsen, who has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is expected to return from a broken foot and injured reserve after the team’s bye week.
Chicago Bears: Running back Jordan Howard ranks fifth in yards rushing (716) on the third-most carries (177) and has three touchdowns with just one fumble.
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott is one of four players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to produce at least 50 touchdowns in his first 25 games (39 passing, 11 rushing).
Detroit Lions: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,033 yards with five touchdowns and one pass intercepted over the last three games.
Green Bay Packers: Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson are tied for third in the league with six receiving touchdowns. Green Bay is third in red zone offense (69%).
Minnesota Vikings: Receiver Adam Thielen is third in the league with 793 yards receiving and has two touchdowns. He’s tied for second with 19 third-down receptions.
New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara ranks second among rookies with 790 scrimmage yards and is tied for second among rookies with six offensive touchdowns.
N.Y. Giants: Defense has given up touchdown passes of 52, 67, 83 and 47 yards in the last two games. Tight ends have scored a TD against them in 10 straight.
Philadelphia Eagles: Another four-touchdown game this season for Carson Wentz will tie Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for second most in first two seasons (four).
RAMS: Jared Goff is the first player in team history with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions in consecutive games.
San Francisco 49ers: Carlos Hyde is ninth in yards rushing (592) after a season-high, 98-yard, two-touchdown showing versus the Giants. He also has 274 yards receiving.
Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks re-signed Byron Maxwell to add depth at cornerback with Richard Sherman out for the season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker Lavonte David has four fumble recoveries, which leads the NFL, and is tied for most in a season in Buccaneers history. He also has 51 total tackles.
Washington Redskins: Linebacker Zach Brown leads the league with 96 total tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. He has had 10 or more tackles in each of last four games.
NFL Week 11 schedule and results
Today's schedule
RAMS at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m.
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.
New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders at Mexico City, 1:25 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at Pittsburgh Steelers 40, Tennessee Titans 17