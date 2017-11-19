Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Rams (7-2) are in Minnesota to face the Vikings (7-2) at 10 a.m. while the Chargers (3-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at 1:05 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona Cardinals: Signed Matt Barkley to back up Blaine Gabbert. He will start in place of Drew Stanton (knee), who had replaced Carson Palmer (broken arm).
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan has thrown a touchdown pass in 27 consecutive games. Tight end Austin Hooper is second on the Falcons in receiving yardage (380).
Carolina Panthers: Tight end Greg Olsen, who has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is expected to return from a broken foot and injured reserve after the team’s bye week.
Chicago Bears: Running back Jordan Howard ranks fifth in yards rushing (716) on the third-most carries (177) and has three touchdowns with just one fumble.
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott is one of four players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to produce at least 50 touchdowns in his first 25 games (39 passing, 11 rushing).
Detroit Lions: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,033 yards with five touchdowns and one pass intercepted over the last three games.
Green Bay Packers: Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson are tied for third in the league with six receiving touchdowns. Green Bay is third in red zone offense (69%).
Minnesota Vikings: Receiver Adam Thielen is third in the league with 793 yards receiving and has two touchdowns. He’s tied for second with 19 third-down receptions.
New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara ranks second among rookies with 790 scrimmage yards and is tied for second among rookies with six offensive touchdowns.
N.Y. Giants: Defense has given up touchdown passes of 52, 67, 83 and 47 yards in the last two games. Tight ends have scored a TD against them in 10 straight.
Philadelphia Eagles: Another four-touchdown game this season for Carson Wentz will tie Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for second most in first two seasons (four).
RAMS: Jared Goff is the first player in team history with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions in consecutive games.
San Francisco 49ers: Carlos Hyde is ninth in yards rushing (592) after a season-high, 98-yard, two-touchdown showing versus the Giants. He also has 274 yards receiving.
Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks re-signed Byron Maxwell to add depth at cornerback with Richard Sherman out for the season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker Lavonte David has four fumble recoveries, which leads the NFL, and is tied for most in a season in Buccaneers history. He also has 51 total tackles.
Washington Redskins: Linebacker Zach Brown leads the league with 96 total tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. He has had 10 or more tackles in each of last four games.