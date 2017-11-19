Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How they match up

RAMS (7-2) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-2)

When Rams have the ball

For the first half of last week’s victory over the Houston Texans, the Rams looked like anything but the NFL’s highest-scoring team. But they erupted for 21 third-quarter points and maintained their 32.9 points-per-game average. Quarterback Jared Goff has passed for seven touchdowns with no interceptions in the last two games. He is completing 61% of his passes, and he has demonstrated the ability to connect with receivers on deep routes. Goff was sacked three times against the Texans. Running back Todd Gurley is averaging 83.8 yards rushing and 45.1 yards receiving per game. The NFL has timed him at more than 20 mph in each of the last two games. Receiver Robert Woods totaled a career-best 171 yards receiving against the Texans in his second consecutive two-touchdown performance. Sammy Watkins also has scored touchdowns in consecutive games. The Vikings are ranked fifth in the NFL in total defense, giving up 294.6 yards a game. They also are fifth in scoring defense (18.3 points per game). Former UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith are the leading tacklers. Former USC lineman Everson Griffen has 10 sacks. Griffen did not play last week against Washington but is expected to play Sunday.

When Vikings have the ball

Former Rams quarterback Case Keenum signed with the Vikings as a free agent to serve as a backup, but has stepped in for injured Sam Bradford and orchestrated five consecutive victories. Teddy Bridgewater has returned from the injury that sidelined him in 2016, but coach Mike Zimmer is sticking with Keenum, who is completing 65% of his passes, 11 for touchdowns, with five interceptions. Last week against the Washington Redskins, Keenum passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. He has benefited from an offensive line that has given up only 10 sacks. Receiver Adam Thielen has a team-best 56 catches, two for touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs has 31 receptions, five for touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has 37 catches. With rookie running back Dalvin Cook sidelined because of a season-ending knee injury, Jerrick McKinnon has rushed for a team-best three touchdowns, and Latavius Murray has two. The Rams lead the NFL with 19 takeaways, including 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Linebacker Mark Barron leads the Rams in tackles and has a team-best three interceptions, including one against the Texans. Linebacker Robert Quinn is expected to return this week after sitting out against the Texans because of illness.

When they kick

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein remains on pace to break the NFL’s season scoring record. Zuerlein has made 28 of 29 field goals and has scored 114 points. The NFL record is 186, set by Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. Zuerlein kicked four field goals against the Texans and was the NFL special teams player of the week for the second time this season. Punter Johnny Hekker is averaging 47.7 yards per kick. Former UCLA kicker Kai Forbath has made 19 of 20 field goals for the Vikings. Ryan Quigley averages 41.1 yards per punt.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams are 5-0 away from the Coliseum, so they will not be intimidated by what is expected to be a loud crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rams defensive players know Keenum, who is no doubt motivated and might press to show that the Rams made a mistake letting him go.

RAMS 30, VIKINGS 23