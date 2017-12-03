Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Cleveland Browns (0-11) visit the Chargers (5-6) at 1:05 p.m. at StubHub Center and the Rams (8-3) play at the Arizona Cardinals (5-6) at 1:25 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from both games as well as notes from around the league.
Video: Implosion fails to bring down old Pontiac Silverdome
|Associated Press
A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the former Detroit Lions' former home.
Demolition company Adamo said that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Mich., did weaken the Silverdome and that it could still fall, but it is unclear when that might happen.
Rick Cuppetilli is executive vice president with Adamo. He told the Detroit Free Press that 10% of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews are investigating.
Cuppetilli said that unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.
The Lions played in the suburban Detroit facility from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers may not have the best looking mechanics, but results tell a different story
|Dan Woike
An expert would watch Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball shoot a basketball and wince. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers would watch the funky release and, in a way, relate.
While Lakers coaches and management scratch their heads and wonder how to get their prized pick to shoot the ball more conventionally, there’s a working example of what happens if you don’t change a release — if you let weird stay weird.
Rivers has thrown for 48,781 yards — or 27.7 miles worth — in regular-season NFL games. That’s more than all but nine quarterbacks in the league’s history, and Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at StubHub Center, Rivers will continue his path up that ladder.
Rams linebacker from Nigeria is latest rookie stepping up to become starter
|Gary Klein
As pep talks go, this one was short and to the point.
Wade Phillips, the Rams’ veteran defensive coordinator, wanted to gauge linebacker Samson Ebukam’s frame of mind this week as the rookie prepared for his first NFL start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
“Are you nervous?” Phillips asked.
Rams and Chargers will put their best feet forward on 'My Cause, My Cleats' day in the NFL on Sunday
|Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna
When the big-toe injury that hobbled Corey Liuget all week flares up in Sunday’s game, as he suspects it will, the Chargers’ defensive tackle will flash back to the grit and determination his 6-week-old son, Corey Jr., showed when he came out of open-heart surgery five years ago.
And he’ll draw strength from it.
“Him fighting, giving all he had and going through all that pain inspires me,” Liuget, 27, said after Friday’s practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.