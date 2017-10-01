Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Rams vs. Cowboys: How they match up
|Gary Klein
RAMS (2-1) AT COWBOYS (2-1)
When Rams have the ball
No one could have predicted that after two seasons as the NFL’s worst offense the Rams would enter this game as the league’s highest-scoring team. Quarterback Jared Goff is at the controls of a unit that scored 41 points in last week’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Goff began the week ranked behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Palmer, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Eli Manning with 817 yards passing. Goff has completed 70% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with only one interception. Robert Woods had a team-best 108 yards receiving against the 49ers. Receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin suffered concussions against the 49ers but are cleared to play against the Cowboys. Running back Todd Gurley was named the NFL offensive player of the month after scoring six touchdowns and amassing 241 yards rushing and 140 yards receiving. The offensive line, anchored by left tackle Andrew Whitworth, has given up only three sacks and cleared the way for Gurley. The Cowboys rank 11th in the NFL in total defense, giving up 315 yards per game. End Demarcus Lawrence has an NFL-best 61/2 sacks. Linebacker Sean Lee did not practice this week because of a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable.
When Cowboys have the ball
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie last season and sent Tony Romo into retirement and the broadcast booth. The dual-threat Prescott has not slowed in Year 2. Prescott is completing 63% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with two interceptions. He also has rushed for a touchdown. Prescott operates behind what is arguably the NFL’s best offensive line, which features former USC standout Tyron Smith at left tackle. The Rams thought they had caught a break when the NFL suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games, but a judge granted Elliott a preliminary injunction, and the second-year pro has rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown. Prescott has an array of receiving targets, including Elliott, tight end Jason Witten and receivers Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. The Rams have struggled to stop the run in a loss against the Washington Redskins and a victory over the 49ers. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has said, “We’re going to be all right.” Safety Lamarcus Joyner will not play because of a hamstring injury.
Safety Cody Davis is questionable because of a quadriceps injury. McVay said Blake Countess or rookie
John Johnson could play in rotation with Maurice Alexander.
When they kick
Special teams coordinator John Fassel was busy this week after the Rams committed numerous errors against the 49ers. Countess was flagged for a penalty on a punt that kept alive a 49ers scoring drive, Austin remains the punt returner despite fumbling again, Pharoh Cooper fumbled a kickoff return and the Rams failed to recover an onside kick. Punter Johnny Hekker has remained consistent and Greg Zuerlein has made all seven field-goal attempts. Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey also has made all five of his field-goal attempts. Ryan Switzer returns kickoffs and punts.
Gary Klein’s prediction
The Rams played Sept. 21, so they had the benefit of extra days to recover and rest. The Cowboys had a short week after playing on the road at Arizona on Monday night. The Cowboys still have the edge.
COWBOYS 30, RAMS 27
NFL Week 4: Scores and schedule
|Matt Wilhalme
Today's schedule
New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins, 6:30 a.m.
RAMS at Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texas, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 14
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have swept the 49ers in their last four meetings over two seasons. Arizona is 4-0-1 in its last five games against the NFC West.
Atlanta Falcons: Running back Devonta Freeman is looking for his fourth straight game against an AFC team with 100-plus yards rushing and receiving combined.
Carolina Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey had nine catches for 101 yards last week. He is first among rookies with 173 yards receiving and second in receptions (18).
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay’s Davante Adams, who was carted off in Thursday’s game.
Dallas Cowboys: End DeMarcus Lawrence had a career-high three sacks against Arizona last week and leads the league with 61/2. He has 151/2 sacks since he was drafted in 2014.
Detroit Lions: The Lions lead the NFL with a plus-six turnover margin. Their seven interceptions through three games are second only to the Ravens, who have eight.
Green Bay Packers: The Packers have scored on 43 consecutive red-zone possessions; they were 5 for 5 in their 35-14 victory against the Bears on Thursday night.
Minnesota Vikings: Adam Thielen (299) and Stefon Diggs (293) are second and third in receiving yards. Dalvin Cook has the second-most yards rushing (288).
New Orleans Saints: Saints rookie Marcus Williams had his first interception and rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson recorded his first sack last week.
N.Y. Giants: Quarterback Eli Manning is 5-0 all-time against the Buccaneers, who haven’t beaten the Giants since 2003 and have lost in their last five meetings.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles’ secondary might get Rodney McLeod back this week but will be without Ronald Darby, Jaylen Watkins, Fletcher Cox and Corey Graham.
RAMS: Todd Gurley (six TDs) needs three scores to tie Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Washington’s Stephen Davis for the most in first four games.
San Francisco 49ers: Running back Carlos Hyde has the third-most yards rushing (253) and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with two touchdowns in three games.
Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have allowed three scores of 30 or more yards in three games. They allowed two of 30 or more yards in the 2012 and 2014 seasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Receiver DeSean Jackson has faced the Giants 15 times during his career, scoring nine touchdowns: six receiving, two on punt returns and one rushing.
Washington Redskins: The Redskins’ only win over the Chiefs was a 27-12 victory on Sept. 18, 1983, in Washington. The Redskins have never won at Arrowhead Stadium.
AFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Baltimore Ravens: Mike Wallace, who faces his old Steelers team Sunday, had a 95-yard touchdown catch against them last year. In Ravens history, only Shannon Sharpe’s 96-yarder in the 2000 playoffs was longer.
Buffalo Bills: The Bills have yet to allow a touchdown pass and have four interceptions entering Sunday at Atlanta. They're trying to get to 3-1, which they haven't hit at the start of a season since 2011, when they went 4-1.
Cincinnati Bengals: Scored their first touchdown of 2017 on the first drive by new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor last week. Sunday, the Bengals visit Cleveland, which also is 0-3.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers had three passes intercepted last week. He’s led the league in interceptions two of the last three years, with a career-high 21 in 2016.
Cleveland Browns: Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (questionable) practiced some this week after missing the first three games with a high right-ankle sprain.
Denver Nuggets: Jamaal Charles’ first touchdown run as a Bronco was last week. He needs 134 yards from scrimmage Sunday vs. Raiders to be the 11th active player with 10,000.
Houston Texans: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt does not have a sack in 2017 but has had one in each of his last eight games against the Titans, Sunday’s foe.
Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett is the first Colts quarterback to rush for two touchdowns and pass for one in a game since Bert Jones in 1974. He visits Seattle on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars announced they will kneel together before the national anthem Sunday at the Jets.
Kansas City Chiefs: Linebacker Dee Ford and center Mitch Morse were ruled out for Monday against Washington. Kicker Cairo Santos, on injured reserve, was waived.
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins host the Saints on Sunday in London; the last time they played there (2015), they lost, came home and fired coach Joe Philbin.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady can tie Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular-season wins (186) with a victory Sunday vs. Carolina.
N.Y. Jets: Running back Matt Forte will miss Sunday’s game with turf toe. Bilal Powell is expected to get the start with rookie Elijah McGuire behind him.
Oakland Raiders: Amari Cooper, the fourth overall pick in 2015, has caught just 10 passes in three games. And fellow receiver Michael Crabtree is doubtful for Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has only three touchdowns in 13 games against the Ravens, but had a touchdown in both games last year.
Tennessee Titans: Kicker Ryan Succop enters Sunday’s game vs. Texas with a franchise-best streak of 45 successful field goals from inside 50 yards, dating to 2014.