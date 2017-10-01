Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Cowboys 10, Rams 3: Ezekiel Elliott dives into the end zone for the touchdown
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott just made the Rams look bad on his second career receiving touchdown.
The running back caught a pass in the flat with no one around and brushed by a tackle attempt at the sideline by linebacker Alec Ogletree and went 10 yards before diving into the end zone past safety Mark Barron.
Cowboys 10, Rams 3