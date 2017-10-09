CALIFORNIA
Listen to and read Chapter 6 of Dirty John, a Times podcast series
BREAKING NEWS
L.A. Now
At least 1,500 structures lost in Northern California firestorm, among worst in state's history
Sports

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone. The Rams (3-2) lost a tight game to the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at the Coliseum. Earlier, the Chargers (1-4) beat the New York Giants (0-5) at MetLife Stadium. And the national anthem remained a hot topic.

Miami Dolphins coach says his players aren't allowed to kneel on sideline during the national anthem anymore

Chuck Schilken
Miami Dolphins' Julius Thomas (89), Michael Thomas (31) and Kenny Stills take a knee as the national anthem is played before their game against the New Orleans Saints in London on Oct. 1. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
Miami Dolphins' Julius Thomas (89), Michael Thomas (31) and Kenny Stills take a knee as the national anthem is played before their game against the New Orleans Saints in London on Oct. 1. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas remained in a stadium tunnel Sunday during the playing of the national anthem before the team's game against the Tennessee Titans.

A week earlier, the same three players had taken a knee during the anthem in London, before their game against the New Orleans Saints.

The change in location for the players was a result in a change of team policy by coach Adam Gase, who talked to several players before deciding not to allow players to kneel on the sideline during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

“It comes from me,” Gase said during a news conference. “I thought it was time for us to address it. I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It doesn’t matter what I think. This is what we’re doing.”

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
81°