Miami Dolphins coach says his players aren't allowed to kneel on sideline during the national anthem anymore

Miami Dolphins' Julius Thomas (89), Michael Thomas (31) and Kenny Stills take a knee as the national anthem is played before their game against the New Orleans Saints in London on Oct. 1.

Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas remained in a stadium tunnel Sunday during the playing of the national anthem before the team's game against the Tennessee Titans.

A week earlier, the same three players had taken a knee during the anthem in London, before their game against the New Orleans Saints.

The change in location for the players was a result in a change of team policy by coach Adam Gase, who talked to several players before deciding not to allow players to kneel on the sideline during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

“It comes from me,” Gase said during a news conference. “I thought it was time for us to address it. I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It doesn’t matter what I think. This is what we’re doing.”