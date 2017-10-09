Another NFL Sunday has come and gone. The Rams (3-2) lost a tight game to the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at the Coliseum. Earlier, the Chargers (1-4) beat the New York Giants (0-5) at MetLife Stadium. And the national anthem remained a hot topic.
Miami Dolphins coach says his players aren't allowed to kneel on sideline during the national anthem anymore
|Chuck Schilken
Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas remained in a stadium tunnel Sunday during the playing of the national anthem before the team's game against the Tennessee Titans.
A week earlier, the same three players had taken a knee during the anthem in London, before their game against the New Orleans Saints.
The change in location for the players was a result in a change of team policy by coach Adam Gase, who talked to several players before deciding not to allow players to kneel on the sideline during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
“It comes from me,” Gase said during a news conference. “I thought it was time for us to address it. I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It doesn’t matter what I think. This is what we’re doing.”