Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.
Injuries: Giants' Brandon Marshall and Bills' Charles Clay carted off
|Matt Wilhalme
A list of noteable injuries:
Brandon Marshall, receiver, New York Giants
Brandon Marshall was carted off the field in the second quarter of a game against the Chargers with an apparent injury to his left leg.
Sterling Sheppard, receiver, New York Giants
Sterling Shepard was helped to the sideline after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg.
Charles Clay, tight end, Buffalo Bills
Charles Clay was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first quarter.