Las Vegas-bound Raiders to wear #VegasStrong helmet decal for victims of mass shooting

The Raiders will wear "Vegas Strong" helmet decals in honor of the victims of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens today at 1:05 p.m.

In March, the Raiders received approval from NFL owners to relocate to Las Vegas to a new stadium being built near the Las Vegas strip.

Until that new stadium is ready in the next two to three years, the Raiders will continue to play at Oakland Coliseum, a venue they share with the Oakland Athletics.