NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith: 'No player is disrespecting our Country or our Flag'

DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFL Players Assn., tweeted a statement Monday saying the union had been informed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the league "would respect the Constitutional rights of our members without retribution."

The statement appears to be in response to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who stated Sunday that "if there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play."

Smith said in his statement: "No player is disrespecting our Country or our Flag."