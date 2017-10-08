CHARGERS (0-4) AT N.Y. GIANTS (0-4)

When Chargers have the ball

Heading into the season, the Chargers seemed to have plenty of options on offense. They had a running back who could carry a heavy load and move the chains. They had a pair of tight ends who could torture linebackers stuck in coverage. They had receivers who could get down the field, and they had a quarterback ready to sling the ball around. Through four games, none of this has worked well. So far, the Chargers’ offense has been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments. One bright spot? Russell Okung, who has been a better-than-advertised pass blocker, has helped the offensive line become fairly consistent when it comes to pass protection. The Chargers might have figured out some things in the second half of their loss to Philadelphia, getting the ball to players such as Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams, who could gain extra yardage after the catch. Rookie running back Austin Ekeler could be in line for a bigger role with Branden Oliver injured and Melvin Gordon struggling to produce big plays. Another change that could be coming? Tight end Hunter Henry has to be a bigger part of the plan and, this week, Henry could get more snaps than veteran Antonio Gates. It won’t be easy, though, with the Giants defense having impact players at defensive end (Jason Pierre-Paul), cornerback (Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins) and safety (Landon Collins).

When Giants have the ball

Former Charger Eli Manning (remember those 10 minutes?) has wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of the NFL’s top receivers, in addition to three other viable pass-catching threats in Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. But Manning isn’t getting a ton of protection — he’s been sacked eight times in four games — and the running game makes the Chargers’ backfield look like the Four Horsemen. Paul Perkins, the former UCLA Bruin, is the team’s leading rusher with a meager 61 yards, though he has been ruled out because of a rib injury. The team is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry, which could be the perfect antidote for the Chargers’ problems stopping the run. Jatavis Brown’s injured ankle is a concern. The Chargers defense would greatly benefit from an early lead — something they’ve had only once this year — which could allow the pass rush to get going early.

When they kick

It was clear the Chargers, while publicly backing rookie Younghoe Koo, didn’t have confidence in the young kicker after he missed two kicks in Week 2. The team passed on a handful of long field-goal tries and, from what the Chargers saw in practice, Koo was too inconsistent. Enter Nick Novak, a proven kicker with a record of making more than 85% of his field-goal tries — something he’s done every year since 2012. The Giants rely on kicker Aldrick Rosas, a rookie, who has made four of five field-goal attempts (though the long is only 41 yards) and all six of his extra points.

Dan Woike’s prediction

During the first half of the Chargers’ loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 1, I vowed to not pick the Chargers anymore. The potential I — and so many others — had seen was clearly smoke and mirrors and the reality was the Chargers just weren’t that good. All of that still might be true, but I think the Giants are worse. Though the Chargers probably won’t turn their season around, they’ll travel across the country and beat the Giants.

CHARGERS 24, GIANTS 21