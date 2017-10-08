Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.
Video: Eagles celebrate touchdown with a home-run swing
|Matt Wilhalme
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Torrey Smith caught a high fly ball from quarterback Carson Wentz and went 59 yards for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
After going deep on the Cardinals, Smith and his Eagles teammates celebrated with an elaborate home-run celebration.
Playoff fever must be catching on.