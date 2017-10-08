CALIFORNIA
Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.

Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.

Notes

Video: Eagles celebrate touchdown with a home-run swing

Matt Wilhalme

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Torrey Smith caught a high fly ball from quarterback Carson Wentz and went 59 yards for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

After going deep on the Cardinals, Smith and his Eagles teammates celebrated with an elaborate home-run celebration.

Playoff fever must be catching on.

Latest updates

