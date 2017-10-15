CHARGERS (1-4) AT OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-3)

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers haven’t been able to consistently run the ball, a problem that could lead to a frustrated, red-faced and hurried Philip Rivers. Oakland rush end Khalil Mack is one of the NFL’s best, and though the Chargers’ pass blocking has been admirable, it could use some relief on Sunday in the form of a run game.

The Raiders are allowing more than 124 yards rushing per game this season, giving Melvin Gordon an opportunity to build on his first 100-yard game this season. If Gordon can run the ball consistently, Rivers can take advantage of a struggling Oakland secondary.

Hunter Henry needs to keep his place as the Chargers’ top tight-end threat; Keenan Allen could be in line for another strong game (he’s been really good this season); and Mike Williams, the Chargers’ first-round pick from Clemson, likely will play for the first time. This should be the Chargers offense at its best But if the team can’t be productive on the ground, Mack could negate everything else the team is bringing to the table. He’s good enough to ruin the Chargers’ day.

When Raiders have the ball

Derek Carr will return after missing only one game with a fracture in his back — a risky move considering the Chargers’ two best players this season specialize in knocking the quarterback to the ground. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have been too much for every offensive line they’ve faced so far this season. While the Raiders’ front five dominated a season ago, their tackles haven’t been as good.

If Carr takes some big hits early, it won’t matter how tough he is. The bigger obstacle is Marshawn Lynch. Although he’s averaging only 3.4 yards per carry during his comeback season, his greatest strength is making tacklers miss ... and that just happens to be the Chargers’ biggest problem.

The players can talk about improving their technique tackling or adjusting their mind-set, but eventually the Chargers will just need to take ball carriers to the ground on the first try. If they’re going to put together an improbable run and build off their win in New York last Sunday, they will have to tackle with more purpose, force and consistency.

When they kick

The Raiders have a pair of specialists worth mentioning, starting with kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, who replaced Sebastian Janikowski right before the season. Tavecchio made two kicks from 50-plus yards in his debut and hasn’t missed all season. Punter Marquette King is one of the best in the NFL, averaging 52 yards a kick to lead the NFL.

Chargers punter Drew Kaser, who had his job challenged in training camp, is off to a great start (he’s fifth in punting average). But while new kicker Nick Novak didn’t miss a kick last week, he did bank an extra point off the upright. The Chargers are still waiting for a big play on special teams, at least one not negated by a penalty.

Dan Woike’s prediction

In this space a week ago, I vowed never to pick the Chargers again — and then I did and they won. And though that win wasn’t perfect, a lot of players and coaches embraced the flawed performance, saying it was exactly what this football team needed to break out of a funk that began a season ago. A win on Sunday is a must to keep their slim hopes in the AFC West on life support, and the Chargers seem like they’re about to get out. But, a vow’s a vow ...

RAIDERS 30, CHARGERS 27