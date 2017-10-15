Welcome to NFL Week 6.
The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.
Chargers' visit to Oakland isn't much of a moving experience
|Dan Woike
“I know I just told you I’m leaving you for someone else. But, do you mind if I crash here on the couch for the next couple of years while I get everything finalized?
Imagine a person walking down the stairs in the house shared with a spouse.
They need to talk. The last 22 years have not been great. There have been good times and bad, but more bad than good. The house is mess.
That’s why they have to leave.
Found someone new, someone fancier, someone better. But, before exiting they will look their partner in the eye and ask the most audacious question:
“I know I just told you I’m leaving you for someone else. But, do you mind if I crash here on the couch for the next couple of years while I get everything finalized?”
That’s the position the Raiders and Oakland are in — the team will be there for the next two seasons, at least. The Raiders eventually be in Las Vegas. They may be somewhere else in between. But the key point is, they’ll no longer be the Oakland Raiders.
Sunday, the Chargers will travel to Oakland for one of the final times, playing a lame-duck tenant.
It’s a situation the Chargers avoided, leaving San Diego for a temporary home in their new city while the newer, state-of-the-art stadium is being constructed in Inglewood.
NFL Week 6: Schedule and scores
Today's schedule
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
RAMS at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
CHARGERS at Oakland Raiders, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m.
Monday's schedule
New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Philadelphia Eagles 28, at Carolina Panthers 23
Jaguars' offense runs through Leonard Fournette
|Gary Klein
What [Fournette] gave this team is a different type of energy.
In the days leading up to the start of their 11-day trip, the Rams spent time making sure they were appropriately packed, including passports required for the second leg to London.
So it’s probably a good thing that film study of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tendencies was relatively uncomplicated.
There is no mystery about the Jaguars offense: Rookie running back Leonard Fournette is the centerpiece.
The former Louisiana State star is the NFL’s second-leading rusher.
His breakout performance through five games — combined with one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses — has helped the Jaguars to a 3-2 record and put them atop the AFC South.
Controlling Fournette will be among the Rams’ greatest challenges on Sunday at EverBank Field.
“What [Fournette] gave this team is a different type of energy,” Rams linebacker Robert Quinn said.
After struggling early this season to stop the run, the Rams have of late performed well in that area.
Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders: How they match up
|Dan Woike
CHARGERS (1-4) AT OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-3)
When Chargers have the ball
The Chargers haven’t been able to consistently run the ball, a problem that could lead to a frustrated, red-faced and hurried Philip Rivers. Oakland rush end Khalil Mack is one of the NFL’s best, and though the Chargers’ pass blocking has been admirable, it could use some relief on Sunday in the form of a run game.
The Raiders are allowing more than 124 yards rushing per game this season, giving Melvin Gordon an opportunity to build on his first 100-yard game this season. If Gordon can run the ball consistently, Rivers can take advantage of a struggling Oakland secondary.
Hunter Henry needs to keep his place as the Chargers’ top tight-end threat; Keenan Allen could be in line for another strong game (he’s been really good this season); and Mike Williams, the Chargers’ first-round pick from Clemson, likely will play for the first time. This should be the Chargers offense at its best But if the team can’t be productive on the ground, Mack could negate everything else the team is bringing to the table. He’s good enough to ruin the Chargers’ day.
When Raiders have the ball
Derek Carr will return after missing only one game with a fracture in his back — a risky move considering the Chargers’ two best players this season specialize in knocking the quarterback to the ground. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have been too much for every offensive line they’ve faced so far this season. While the Raiders’ front five dominated a season ago, their tackles haven’t been as good.
If Carr takes some big hits early, it won’t matter how tough he is. The bigger obstacle is Marshawn Lynch. Although he’s averaging only 3.4 yards per carry during his comeback season, his greatest strength is making tacklers miss ... and that just happens to be the Chargers’ biggest problem.
The players can talk about improving their technique tackling or adjusting their mind-set, but eventually the Chargers will just need to take ball carriers to the ground on the first try. If they’re going to put together an improbable run and build off their win in New York last Sunday, they will have to tackle with more purpose, force and consistency.
When they kick
The Raiders have a pair of specialists worth mentioning, starting with kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, who replaced Sebastian Janikowski right before the season. Tavecchio made two kicks from 50-plus yards in his debut and hasn’t missed all season. Punter Marquette King is one of the best in the NFL, averaging 52 yards a kick to lead the NFL.
Chargers punter Drew Kaser, who had his job challenged in training camp, is off to a great start (he’s fifth in punting average). But while new kicker Nick Novak didn’t miss a kick last week, he did bank an extra point off the upright. The Chargers are still waiting for a big play on special teams, at least one not negated by a penalty.
Dan Woike’s prediction
In this space a week ago, I vowed never to pick the Chargers again — and then I did and they won. And though that win wasn’t perfect, a lot of players and coaches embraced the flawed performance, saying it was exactly what this football team needed to break out of a funk that began a season ago. A win on Sunday is a must to keep their slim hopes in the AFC West on life support, and the Chargers seem like they’re about to get out. But, a vow’s a vow ...
RAIDERS 30, CHARGERS 27
Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How they match up
|Gary Klein
RAMS (3-2) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-2)
When Rams have the ball
After scoring only 10 points in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff will attempt to get back on track. Goff had two passes intercepted and also fumbled before nearly pulling out the victory. He is completing 61% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with three interceptions. Goff has been sacked six times. Todd Gurley, who had been averaging nearly 27 touches, had only 16 against the Seahawks. He has rushed for 405 yards and four touchdowns and has 22 receptions, three for touchdowns. Tavon Austin scored on a 27-yard run against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay spoke to Sammy Watkins this week after the receiver expressed frustration on social media about his role. Watkins did not catch a pass against the Seahawks. Rookie Cooper Kupp also wants to put last week behind after letting a potential game-tying touchdown pass bounce off his hands. Tight end Tyler Higbee is averaging 16.6 yards per catch. Former UCLA linebacker Myles Jack is the leading tackler for a Jaguars defense that has forced an NFL-high 15 turnovers. Ends Donte Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue each have four sacks for a unit that has a league-leading 20. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye lead the secondary.
When Jaguars have the ball
The Jaguars are the top rushing team in the NFL, averaging 165.2 yards. Rookie Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-best 466 yards and five touchdowns. Chris Ivory has gained 159 yards. Much was made before the season about Blake Bortles’ tenuous hold on the starting quarterback job. Bortles is completing 55% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also has rushed for 107 yards. Bortles looks most often for receiver Allen Hurns, who has 18 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Former USC All-American Marqise Lee has 15 catches for a team-best 208 yards. Fournette has 13 receptions, one for a touchdown. Rams linebackers Mark Barron and the newly signed Alec Ogletree are the leading tacklers for a defense that has played well since the second half against Dallas in Week 4. The Rams got a boost last week from lineman Matt Longacre, who has a team-best three sacks. The Rams this week waived veteran safety Maurice Alexander in the aftermath of rookie John Johnson’s standout performance against the Seahawks. Johnson and safety Cody Davis intercepted passes. Free safety Lamarcus Joyner is expected to return this week from a hamstring injury that sidelined him the last two games.
When they kick
After Tavon Austin muffed two more punts against the Seahawks, McVay said this week that the veteran would get “a break” from those duties. Pharoh Cooper will fill that role. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who made a team-record seven field goals against the Cowboys, missed a 36-yard attempt against the Seahawks. He has made 15 of 16 attempts this season. Jason Myers has made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts for the Jaguars. Brad Nortman averages 45.4 yards per punt.
Gary Klein’s prediction
The Rams nearly overcame five turnovers to defeat the Seahawks. The Jaguars are set up for a classic fall after winning at Pittsburgh, but the Jaguars’ defense is the NFL’s best at forcing mistakes.
JAGUARS 24, RAMS 20
AFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens are 49-13 when quarterback Joe Flacco does not have a pass intercepted. Flacco has been picked off six times in the last four games.
Buffalo Bills: Tight end Charles Clay had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out multiple weeks, coach Sean McDermott said.
Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals put tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve this week after he underwent back surgery. He has finished three of his five NFL seasons on IR.
CHARGERS: Defensive end Joey Bosa had two sacks last week. His five multi-sack games the last two years are the most in the league. He has 29 tackles on the season.
Cleveland Browns: The Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan. Hogan will be the 28th Browns starter since 1999.
Denver Broncos: Receiver Demaryius Thomas has gone a career-long 10 games without a touchdown and career-worst seven games without a 100-yard performance.
Houston Texans: The Texans lost both defensive end J.J. Watt (broken leg) and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) for the season last week.
Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback to throw for more than 950 yards (997) and run for three touchdowns, and he didn’t start the opener.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have a record of 9-28 at home (not including five London games) since 2011. They haven’t won back to back since October 2016.
Kansas City Chiefs: Running back Kareem Hunt has had four 100-yard rushing games, second among Chiefs rookies all-time. Joe Delaney had five in 1981.
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have no rushing touchdowns. Miami has won 11 of its last 15 regular-season games with three quarterbacks.
New England Patriots: The Patriots have won 10 straight road games, the second-best streak in team history since they won 12 in a row from 2006-08.
N.Y. Jets: Jets quarterback Josh McCown ranks second to Kansas City’s Alex Smith (76.6) with a completion percentage of 71.4.
Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have won four straight in their series with the Chargers, with their last three wins all by a field goal. Oakland has four takeaways this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Le’Veon Bell needs one rushing touchdown to pass Rashard Mendenhall (29) for the fifth most in Steelers franchise history.
Tennessee Titans: In his last three games against the Colts, quarterback Marcus Mariota has 889 yards passing with six touchdowns and two passes intercepted.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Peterson has picked off Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston three times in two games. The corner has no interceptions this season.
Atlanta Falcons: Devonta Freeman has 13 touchdowns in his last seven home games. The Falcons are averaging 26 points after leading the NFL with 33.8 points per game in 2016.
Carolina Panthers: Linebacker Luke Kuechly left the game vs. Eagles (a 28-23 loss) with a concussion. The Panther has missed nine games since 2015 because of concussions.
Chicago Bears: Running back Jordan Howard leads the Bears with 328 yards rushing in 82 carries and Tarik Cohen ranks fifth among backs with 25 catches for 144 yards.
Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones recently declared he will bench any player who is “disrespectful to the flag.” Dallas is on its bye, and plays at San Francisco next week.
Detroit Lions: The Lions put defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (biceps) on injured reserve . He’s had six sacks since 2015 after spending nine previous seasons in Baltimore.
Green Bay Packers: Packers running back Aaron Jones rushed for 125 yards and had a touchdown against the Cowboys in his first career start.
Minnesota Vikings: Everson Griffen has had at least one sack in each game (five) this season. Jim Marshall had an eight- game streak for the Vikings in 1969.
New Orleans Saints: The Saints are the third team since 1933 with no turnovers in its first four regular-season games. New Orleans has lost three straight to Detroit.
N.Y. Giants: With Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris out with injuries, the Giants’ leading receiver is Evan Engram with 200 yards receiving.
Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a sack and tipped a Cam Newton pass into an interception in his first game back from a calf injury on Thursday.
RAMS: Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the NFL’s leading scorer with 60 points. He’s been automatic for the Rams but missed a 36-yard field goal last week.
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are the first team to lose four consecutive games by three points or fewer since the 1994 Oilers. Linebacker Elvis Dumervil has 3-1/2 sacks.
Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss one game after Seattle’s bye this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers signed kicker Patrick Murray to replace Nick Folk, who missed three field goals in a 19-14 loss to the Patriots last week.
Washington Redskins: Running back Samaje Perine is expected to get the bulk of the carries for the Redskins with starter Rob Kelley out with an ankle injury.