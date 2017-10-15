L.A. Now
Welcome to NFL Week 6.

The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.

Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.

Chargers 7, Raiders 7: Melvin Gordon puts L.A. on the board with a one-yard dive

Dan Woike

The Chargers put together their best drive of the season, moving 82 yards in 15 plays, culminating with Melvin Gordon’s dive into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to tie things up at 7-7. There’s 1:44 left in the first half.   

